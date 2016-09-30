Global Opportunities for Silver Inks, Pastes and Coatings: 2016 to 2025 - Assessment of the Product/Market Strategies of Leading Silver Inks and Pastes Firms - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Opportunities for Silver Inks, Pastes and Coatings: 2016 to 2025" report to their offering.

The report also examines what the opportunities for silver inks and pastes will be in the light of the rise of the Internet-of-Things and wearables. Will these markets take over as growth sectors for silver, as traditional PCB markets begin to fade?

Yet, another area that we analyze in this report is the antimicrobial sector. Silver has long been recognized as a good microbial and the market for silver antimicrobial coatings is being boosted by concerns about hospital acquired infections and resistant microbes. Silver can be very effective, but in this report we also consider the impact of the new breed of smart antimicrobials (using, for example, peptides) and how silver will both compete with smart antimicrobials and be used as a constituent of such antimicrobials

Finally, the report takes one more look to see if nanosilver inks will ever make it out of the research material category. Over the decade that the publisher has provided coverage of the silver market we have heard many speculations about large emergent markets for nanosilver, but none has emerged. Do any of these speculations still ring true?

In this evolving market environment, this report identifies which market opportunities for silver inks and pastes are likely to be the most important over the next decade. And as with other reports, it also includes a detailed eight-year forecasts in both volume and value terms, with breakouts by application, type of material and type of printing process used. The report also contains an assessment of the product/market strategies of leading silver inks and pastes firms.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Silver-based opportunities in the rapidly growing antimicrobial coatings market

E.2 New directions for silver inks in electronics and sensors: printed electronics to wearables

E.3 Silver inks and paste opportunities in today's solar panel market

E.4 Are there any opportunities left in traditional thick film markets?

E.5 Innovations in silver printing and coating

E.6 Competition in the silver inks and coatings market

E.7 Summary of Ten-Year Market Forecasts for Functional Silver Inks and Coatings

Chapter One Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objectives and scope of this report

Chapter Two: Silver Inks and Coatings - Materials, Processes and Suppliers

2.1 Functional silver: Types and trends

2.2 Competitive inks, pastes and coatings

2.3 New directions in processing and printing methods

2.4 Key suppliers of functional silver coatings and inks

2.5 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Opportunities and Challenges for Silver Inks and Coatings

3.1 Photovoltaics

3.2 Silver inks and coatings in electronics and related applications

3.3 Silver coatings for antimicrobial markets

3.4 Regulation of silver and nanosilver: Key trends

3.5 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Four Firms Shaping the Silver Coatings and Inks Market: Product and Market Strategies

4.1 ANP

4.2 BASF and AkzoNobel

4.3 Clariant

4.4 Creative Materials

4.5 Dow and DuPont

4.6 Henkel

4.7 Heraeus

4.8 InkTec

4.9 Methode

4.10 Microban

4.11 Nolla

4.12 Sun Chemical

4.13 Taiyo Holdings

