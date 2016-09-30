Multi-Billion Internet of Things in Smart Commercial Buildings Market 2016 to 2021: Focus on Systems in Buildings. Physical Security, Lighting Control and Fire Detection & Safety - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Internet of Things in Smart Commercial Buildings 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Why Do You Need This Report?

- Discover our market projections for the Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT) including network hardware and data services.

- Understand the figures for the overall market for Systems in Buildings. Physical Security, Lighting Control and Fire Detection & Safety will represent the 3 largest segments by 2021.

- Analyze the current situation in buildings contrasted with the vision for a future BIoT; And discover how business models and market opportunities will shift as BIoT moves from vision to reality.

- What is driving M&A and Investment in this business? Discover the valuations paid for IoT & BIoT companies.

Most recent assessment indicates that the underlying BAS without connectivity market saw sales of global building systems totalling $94.6Bn in 2015.

Sales of Building Energy and Control Systems (BECS) made up the largest proportion of the market, with sales of $30.9Bn, followed closely by physical security with sales of $27.2Bn, and Fire Detection & Safety with $21.9Bn. We forecast that the market will grow at a combined 7.2% CAGR through to the end of 2016, with the strongest growth being experienced in the lighting control area, at 13% growth.

Report Highlights

- The report projects that the combined global market for the Internet of Things in Buildings (BIoT) will grow significantly over the forecast period, rising from $23.5Bn in 2015 to $75.5Bn by 2021, at a CAGR of 20.7%. Growth in data volumes generated by the IoT will still drive significant investments; as organisations struggle to maintain the network capacity and bandwidth requirements to effectively transmit all this new data.

- We see the market for Connectivity Services and Related Hardware growing from a 2015 value of $8.8Bn to over $18.4Bn by 2021, a CAGR of 13.1%. while will see the Enablement Hardware segment's value grow from $6.8Bn in 2015, to $15.5Bn in 2021, which represents a CAGR of 14.7%.

- The Professional Value Add Services market is projected to grow at a rapid 20.7% CAGR from only $3.1Bn in 2015 to $9.6Bn by 2021. And finally, the Big Data and Cloud Based Software & Services market was valued at nearly $8Bn by the end of 2015 and is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 26.3% CAGR to $32Bn by 2021.

- We monitored a total of 597 different deals of different types from 2010 to the end of 2015. Over 63% of these deals (379) were venture capital investments, but we also picked up details of over 200 acquisitions, 4 mergers, 3 IPOs and 2 management buyouts, all of which indicates there is also a thriving demand for both new innovation and expansion via M&A in the BIoT space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Introduction to the IoT

2. The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)

3. The State of the Market

4. BIoT Applications

5. Vertical Market Opportunities

6. The Global BIoT Market - Sizing & Growth Projections

7. BIoT Market Analysis by Region

8. Market Drivers

9. Market Barriers & Challenges

10. The BIoT Ecosystem

11. IP & Patents

12. Market Focus Steadily Shifts to Smart Building Opportunity

13. BIoT Deals Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wtptwl/the_internet_of

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716