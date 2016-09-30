Annoncement no. 239 - 30 September 2016 Under reference to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, SSBV-Rovsing A/S hereby informs that the Company on the 30 September 2016 has received information that Søren A. Rasmussen via his personal and indirect ownership has reduced his total stockholdings in SSBV-Rovsing A/S to under 10 % of the shares.



The total direct and indirect stockholdings amounts to 19.625.050 shares, which amounts to 6.50 % of the share capital and voting rights of SSBV-Rovsing A/S



For further Information



SSBV-Rovsing A/S, Christian Bank, CEO; e-mail cbk@rovsing.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588176