Annoncement no. 238 - 30 September 2016 Pursuant to section 28a of the Danish Securities Trading Act, SSBV-Rovsing A/S shall report the transactions in SSBV-Rovsing A/S shares of managerial staff and connected persons.



The information is based on filings SSBV-Rovsing A/S has received from managerial staff and connected persons.



SSBV-Rovsing has received the following information:



Name Søren Anker Rasmussen ----------------------------------------------- Reason Member of the Board of Directors ----------------------------------------------- Issuer SSBV-Rovsing A/S ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0060400398 ----------------------------------------------- Transaction Sale ----------------------------------------------- Type Shares ----------------------------------------------- Trading date 27 - 29 September 2016 ----------------------------------------------- Market NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S ----------------------------------------------- Number 10.778.936 ----------------------------------------------- Market price DKK 1.740.875 (share price 0,162) -----------------------------------------------



For further information



SSBV-Rovsing A/S, Christian Bank, CEO; e-mail cbk@rovsing.dk



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588173