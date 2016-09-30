

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales increased for the first time in fourteen months in July, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Retail sales grew 7.1 percent year-over-year in July, reversing a 5.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Except automotive fuel, retail sales expanded 8.1 percent in July from a year ago. Sales of automotive fuel alone rose 0.2 percent and sales at food sector logged a growth of 5.6 percent.



Retail sales volume also advanced 9.7 percent in August, in contrast to a 3.6 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent from July, when it increased by 1.2 percent. It was the second successive monthly rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX