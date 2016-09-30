SAGUENAY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Canada has an extraordinary pool of talented graduate students and postdoctoral researchers. They provide fresh and creative solutions for today's challenges, as well as strategies for a more diversified, knowledge-based economy that will help everyday Canadians and strengthen the middle class. The Government of Canada is committed to developing this talented generation, and working with Canadian postsecondary institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector to create research and training opportunities for them.

That is why today, at the Universite du Quebec a Chicoutimi, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, announced $107 million in funding to support students and postdoctoral researchers in a diverse range of fields in the social sciences and humanities.

Also announced today were the 19 recipients of this year's Canada Graduate Scholarships to Honour Nelson Mandela, as well as the renewal of funding for the Canadian Research Data Centre Network (CRDCN)-a $14.5 million partnership between the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

"The study of social sciences and humanities allows us to deepen our knowledge of the world around us and to find solutions to important issues. The Government of Canada is proud to support the work of talented students and researchers from Canada that help build stronger and more resilient communities, and ensure the growth of the middle class through evidence-based decision making."

- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

"These grants will contribute to building a stronger social sciences and humanities research community in Canada. I look forward to the partnerships that will spring from this investment, including opportunities for greater evidence-based policy decisions afforded by the renewed partnership with the Canadian Research Data Centre Network."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Supporting the next generation of graduate students and researchers is essential to building a vibrant and long-term culture of discovery and innovation in Canada. Now and in the future, what will keep our country competitive is our ability to help people understand, shape and adapt to innovation-which is wholly within the realm of social sciences and humanities."

- Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"The awards named for Nelson Mandela honour his legacy and remind us of the importance of safeguarding basic human rights and supporting the healthy development of our children-our future. At CIHR and SSHRC, we congratulate the recipients of these awards. We trust this special distinction will be a source of inspiration and motivation throughout their careers."

- Dr. Alain Beaudet, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"The SSHRC-CIHR funding is vital in enabling the CRDCN national network of university researchers to capitalize on Statistics Canada data to address research and policy issues of high priority for Canadians in such areas as income and employment, immigration and settlement, education and social development, and population health and health care."

- S. Martin Taylor, Executive Director, Canadian Research Data Centre Network

-- Today's announcement of close to 2,400 new fellowships and scholarships is the result of competitions administered by SSHRC. -- The Canada Graduate Scholarships to Honour Nelson Mandela were launched in 2014 to honour the life and legacy of the anti-apartheid leader and first South African president elected in a fully representative democratic election. The awards recognize distinguished young scholars conducting research in one or more of five areas championed by the former president of South Africa: national unity; democracy, freedom and human rights; leadership; children's participation in society; and children's health. -- The CRDCN is a national system of university-based research data centres. Since 2000, the CRDCN has given university, government and other approved researchers local access to a vast array of social, economic and health data from Statistics Canada. Graduate students, professors and researchers have access to 27 Research Data Centres and branches located at university campuses across the country. By analyzing social, economic, demographic and health data, social scientists provide knowledge that can inform evidence-based policy and improve the lives of all Canadians.

