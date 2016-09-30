GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Commissioner of Official Languages Graham Fraser will release his report titled Early Childhood: Fostering the Vitality of Francophone Minority Communities on October 3. Representatives of federal institutions, as well as Francophone minority community stakeholders, including representatives of the Commission nationale des parents francophones, the Federation des communautes francophones et acadienne du Canada and the Forum des leaders, will be present.

Media are invited to attend this event.(i)

Date: Monday, October 3, 2016 Time: 3 p.m. EDT Subject: Release of the report titled Early Childhood: Fostering the Vitality of Francophone Minority Communities Who: Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages Location: Salon des Nations (A), Crown Plaza Gatineau-Ottawa, 2 Montcalm Street, Gatineau

(i)Note: Media are also invited to attend our launch events in many of our regional offices. Please contact us for more details.

Contacts:

Nelson Kalil

Manager, Public Affairs

Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

819-420-4714 / Toll-free: 1-877-996-6368

Cellular: 613-324-0999

nelson.kalil@clo-ocol.gc.ca



