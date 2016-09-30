Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-09-30 15:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The orderbook ID of Baltic Horizon Fund will change as of Monday, October 3, 2016 due to technical modification in the trading system.



Fund management company Northern Horizon Capital AS ------------------------------------------------------ Fund manager's short name NHC ------------------------------------------------------ Fund's name Baltic Horizon Fund ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code EE3500110244 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name NHCBHFFT ------------------------------------------------------ Old Orderbook ID 123654 ------------------------------------------------------ New Orderbook ID 127424 ------------------------------------------------------ Effective Date October 3, 2016 ------------------------------------------------------ List Baltic Funds List ------------------------------------------------------



