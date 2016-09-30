Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-09-30 15:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The orderbook ID of Baltic Horizon Fund will change as of Monday, October 3, 2016 due to technical modification in the trading system.
Fund management company Northern Horizon Capital AS ------------------------------------------------------ Fund manager's short name NHC ------------------------------------------------------ Fund's name Baltic Horizon Fund ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code EE3500110244 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name NHCBHFFT ------------------------------------------------------ Old Orderbook ID 123654 ------------------------------------------------------ New Orderbook ID 127424 ------------------------------------------------------ Effective Date October 3, 2016 ------------------------------------------------------ List Baltic Funds List ------------------------------------------------------
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
The orderbook ID of Baltic Horizon Fund will change as of Monday, October 3, 2016 due to technical modification in the trading system.
Fund management company Northern Horizon Capital AS ------------------------------------------------------ Fund manager's short name NHC ------------------------------------------------------ Fund's name Baltic Horizon Fund ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code EE3500110244 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook short name NHCBHFFT ------------------------------------------------------ Old Orderbook ID 123654 ------------------------------------------------------ New Orderbook ID 127424 ------------------------------------------------------ Effective Date October 3, 2016 ------------------------------------------------------ List Baltic Funds List ------------------------------------------------------
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.