Ariana Resources plc ('Ariana' or 'the Company'), the gold exploration and development company focused on Turkey, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016.



Highlights:



* Profit on Ordinary Activities before tax of £0.75 million, reflecting a profit from the sale of certain lithium licences in Australia and adjustments in respect of the Red Rabbit Gold Project ('RRGP') Joint Venture.



* Construction of the Kiziltepe Mine, nearing completion with Tailings Storage Facility ('TSF') development underway ahead of commissioning, coinciding with mining and stockpiling of vein material.



* On track to deliver first gold pour at Kiziltepe in late Q4 2016, following completion of the TSF.



* Drill testing of extensions of mineralised zones at Kiziltepe in Q3 2016 for c. 3,000m yield positive results, second follow-up programme to commence in late October.



Michael de Villiers, Chairman, commented:



'It is very pleasing to see the tremendous progress made by the construction crews at the Kiziltepe Mine. We remain on track to commission the project during Q4 2016, with our first gold pour targeted for later in this quarter. Work at the tailings storage facility is continuing apace and all of the major work for the process plant is now complete, with piping and electrical installation fully underway. I would like to take this opportunity to commend the diligence and commitment of our Joint Venture team and partners at Proccea.



Meanwhile we have committed to undertake further drill-testing of vein extensions across the Kiziltepe Sector, following a successful programme in late 2015, which led to increases in our resource base at Kiziltepe and Kizilcukur. We have recently completed additional drilling at Kiziltepe during our first phase programme for 2016, from which we have already announced positive results. We are now working on initiating a second phase of drilling to follow- up on these results during late October, with the aim of demonstrating the potential to expand our resource and ultimately increase mine life.



We have also added significant value to the company through lithium deals we have completed during early 2016 in Western Australia which contributed significantly to our maiden profit of £0.753 million and further deals of this nature are still being assessed by our technology-metals subsidiary, Asgard Metals. This has demonstrated our ability to act nimbly and very cost- effectively in to new jurisdictions, with an emphasis on low-risk, high-return opportunities.



We look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress across our exploration and development portfolio in the coming months.'



Ends



Ariana Resources Plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2016



Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income



6 months to 6 months to 12 months to Note 30 June 30 June 31 December 2016 2015 2015



£'000 £'000 £'000



Administrative costs (360) (343) (797)



General exploration expenditure - (9) (10)



Exploration costs - written off - - (521)



Other income 4 425 - 15 -------------------------------------------



Operating profit/(loss) 65 (352) (1,313)



Finance costs 5 - (111) (148)



Investment income 43 33 66



Profit on disposal of available for sale investments 626 - -



Share of profit on dilution of interest in joint venture 6 279 68 68



Share of profit/(loss) of joint venture 6 130 (259) (133) -------------------------------------------



Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before tax 1,143 (621) (1,460) -------------------------------------------



Taxation 8 (390) - - -------------------------------------------



Profit/(loss) for the period 753 (621) (1,460) -------------------------------------------



Other comprehensive income:



Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 83 (126) (374)



Fair value adjustment on other financial asset classified as available for sale 12 - 122 160



Fair value adjustment on available for sale investments 433 - (87) -------------------------------------------



Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax 516 (4) (301) -------------------------------------------



Total comprehensive income for the period 1,269 (625) (1,761) -------------------------------------------



Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to owners of the parent company 753 (621) (1,460) -------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company 1,269 (625) (1,761) -------------------------------------------



Profit/(loss) per share (pence):



Basic and diluted 9 0.09 (0.09) (0.20)



Condensed consolidated balance sheet



Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position



30 June 30 June 31 December Note 2016 2015 2015 £'000 £'000 £'000



ASSETS



Non-current assets



Trade and other 42 receivables 45 31



Available for sale 22 investments 10 51 109



Intangible exploration assets 11 1,789 2,156 1,654



Land, property, plant and equipment 351 329 324



Investment in Joint Venture 6 3,239 2,704 2,830



------------------------------------------------------ Total non-current assets 5,475 5,329 4,872 ------------------------------------------------------



Current assets



Trade and other receivables 12 1,110 1,075 989



Other financial asset 13 - 97 14



Available for sale investments 10 575 - -



Cash and cash equivalents 822 55 319 ------------------------------------------------------



Total current assets 2,507 1,227 1,322 ------------------------------------------------------ Total Assets 7,982 6,556 6,194 ------------------------------------------------------



EQUITY



Called up share capital 14 5,805 5,686 5,797



Share premium 14 8,845 7,948 8,764



Other reserves 720 720 720



Share based payment reserve 578 578 578



Translation reserve (452) (287) (535)



Retained earnings (8,085) (8,386) (9,274) ------------------------------------------------------ Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 7,411 6,259 6,050 ------------------------------------------------------



Non - controlling 3 Interest - 3



Total equity 7,411 6,262 6,053 ------------------------------------------------------ LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 571 294 141 ------------------------------------------------------



Total current liabilities 571 294 141 ------------------------------------------------------



Total Equity and Liabilities 7,982 6,556 6,194 ------------------------------------------------------



Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity



Condensed consolidated interim statement of Total changes in attributable Trans Non- to equity Share Share Other Share -lation Retained controlling holder of capital premium reserves options Reserve losses interests parent



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Balance at 1 5,640 7,583 720 578 (161) (7,887) 3 6,747 January 2015 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Changes in equity to 30 June 2015



Loss for the - - - - - (621) - (621) period



Other comprehensive - - - - (126) 122 - (4) income ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total (499) comprehensive - - - - (126) - (625) income ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issue of 46 368 - - - - - 414 share capital



Share issue - (3) - - - - - (3) costs ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transactions 46 365 - - - - - 411 with owners ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Balance at 5,686 7,948 720 578 (287) (8,386) 3 6,262 30 June 2015 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Changes in equity to 31 December 2015



Loss for the - - - - - (839) - (839) period



Other comprehensive - - - - (248) (49) - (297) income



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total comprehensive - - - - (248) (888) - (1,136) income ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issue of 111 889 - - - - - 1,000 share capital



Share issue - (73) - - - - - (73) costs ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transactions 111 816 - - - - - 927 with owners ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Balance at 31 December 5,797 8,764 720 578 (535) (9,274) 3 6,053 2015 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Changes in equity to 30 June 2016



Profit for the period - - - - - 753 - 753



Other comprehensive income - - - - 83 433 - 516 ------------------------------------------------------ Total comprehensive income - - - - 83 1,186 - 1,269 ------------------------------------------------------ Issue of share capital 8 81 - - - - - 89



Non-controlling interest - share of net assets in - - - - - 3 (3) - subsidiary ------------------------------------------------------ Transactions with owners 8 81 - - - 3 (3) 89 ------------------------------------------------------ Balance at 30 June 2016 5,805 8,845 720 578 (452) (8,085) - 7,411 ------------------------------------------------------



Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows



6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 12 months to 2016 2015 31 December 2015



£'000 £'000 £'000



Profit/(loss) for the period 1,143 (621) (1,460)



Adjustments for:



Depreciation 1 - 1



Disposal/write down of intangible exploration assets 50 5 521



Other financial asset charges - 111 148



Foreign exchange movement 83 (126) (374)



Fair value adjustment on available for sale investments (433) - 87



Investment income (43) (33) (66)



Profit on disposal of available for sale investments (626) - -



Changes in:



Joint venture asset (409) 191 65



Exchange movements in non- current assets (56) 115 (132)



Trade and other receivables 123 (133) (3)



Trade and other payables (102) 46 108 -------------------------------------------------- Cash used in group operations (269) (445) (1,105)



Income tax paid (60) - - -------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in group operations (329) (445) (1,105) --------------------------------------------------



Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of land, property, plant and equipment (10) (1) (13)



Payments for intangible assets (136) (89) (260)



Investment income 43 33 66 -------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (103) (57) (207) --------------------------------------------------



Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from disposal of available for sale investments 832 - -



Proceeds from issue of share capital and swap repayments 103 513 1,587 -------------------------------------------------- Net cash proceeds from financing activities 935 513 1,587 --------------------------------------------------



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 503 11 275



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 319 44 44 --------------------------------------------------



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 822 55 319 --------------------------------------------------



Notes to the interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2016 1. General information



Ariana Resources Plc (the 'Company') is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in Great Britain and whose registered office is Bridge House, London Bridge London SE1 9QR. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') are related to the exploration for and development of gold and other minerals primarily in Turkey. The Company's shares are listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. 2. Basis of preparation



The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2015, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.



The condensed interim financial statements set out above do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006. They have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2015 were approved by the Board of Directors on 3 June 2016 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The financial information for the periods ended 30 June 2016 and 30 June 2015 are unaudited.



3. Significant accounting policies



The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention.



The same accounting policies have been followed in these condensed interim financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2015.



The Group and Company financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. As an exploration and development company the Directors are mindful that there is an ongoing need to monitor overheads and cash associated with the exploration and development programme; and to raise additional working capital on an ad hoc basis to support the Group's activities.



The Group's ability to continue its operations and to realise its assets at their carrying values is dependent upon obtaining additional financing and generating revenues sufficient to cover its operating costs. These financial statements do not give effect to any adjustments which would be necessary should the Group be unable to continue as a going concern and therefore be required to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in other than the normal course of business and at amounts different from those reflected in the accompanying financial statements.



The Company raised £922,000 in the six month period from the consideration in cash and shares for the disposal of tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and associated available for sale investments (£834,000) and the issue of new equity (£88,000) and the Directors remain confident that if future funding is required they will be able to raise this finance to meet the Group exploration and development programme and associated overhead cost.



4. Other income



6 6 months months to to 30 June 30 June 12 months to 2016 2015 31 December 2015



£'000 £'000 £'000



Consideration in cash and 468 - - shares for disposal of tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia



Exploration (50) - - costs associated with tenements



Consultancy fees 7 - 15 -----------------------------------------------------------------



425 - 15 -----------------------------------------------------------------



5. Finance cost



6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 12 months to 2016 2015 31 December 2015



£'000 £'000 £'000



Swap charges on other financial assets - 111 148 -----------------------------------------



6. Interest in joint venture



The Group accounts for its joint venture with Proccea Construction Co in Zenit Madencilik San ve Tic AS ('Zenit') using the equity method in accordance with IAS 28 (revised). At 30 June 2016 the Group has a 50% (30 June 2015: 69.58%) interest in Zenit.



Summarised financial information of the joint venture, based on its translated financial statements, and reconciliations with the carrying amount of the investment in the consolidated financial statements are set out below:-



Summarised statement of financial 30 June 2016 30 June 2015 31 December 2015 position



£'000 £'000 £'000



Non-current assets 24,253 4,947 6,764



Current assets 821 263 10,097



Current and non-current liabilities (18,596) (1,324) (12,793) ------------------------------------------- Equity 6,478 3,886 4,068



-------------------------------------------



Proportion of the Group's ownership 50% 69.58% 69.58%



Carrying amount of Investment in 3,239 2,704 2,830 Joint Venture -------------------------------------------



Summarised statement of Profit and 30 June 2016 30 June 2015 31 December 2015 Loss



202 - 104 Other income



Administrative expenses - including 58 (372) (295) exchange gains/(losses) ------------------------------------------- 260 (372) (191) Profit/(loss) for the period ------------------------------------------- Proportion of the Group's ownership 50% 69.58% 69.58%



Group's share of profit/(loss) for 130 (259) (133) the period



Increase in share of net assets 279 68 68 following issue of shares in Zenit ------------------------------------------- Movement in interest in Joint 409 (191) (65) Venture for the period -------------------------------------------



7. Segmental analysis



Management currently identifies one division as an operating segment - mineral exploration. This operating segment is monitored and strategic decisions are made based upon this and other non-financial data collated from exploration activities.



Principal activities for this operating segment are as follows:



Mining - incorporates the acquisition, exploration and development of gold resources in Turkey and Lithium in Australia.



30 June 2016 30 June 2015 31 December 2015



Other Other Other reconciling reconciling reconciling Mining items Group Mining items Group Mining items Group



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Administrative - (360) (360) - (343) (343) - (797) (797) costs



Exploration - - - (9) - (9) (531) - (531) Expenditure



Other income' 425 - 425 - - - 15 - 15



Profit on disposal of available for 626 - 626 - - - - - - sale investments



Finance and - - - - (111) (111) - (148) (148) swap costs



Movement in interest in a 409 - 409 (191) - (191) (65) - (65) joint venture



Investment - 43 43 - 33 33 - 66 66 income



Tax (390) - (390) - - - - - - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit/(loss) 1,070 (317) 753 (200) (421) (621) (581) (879) (1,460) after tax -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Assets



Segment assets 7,395 587 7,982 6,372 184 6,556 5,074 1,120 6,194 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Liabilities



Segment (398) (173) (571) (24) (270) (294) (24) (117) (141) liabilities -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Reconciling items include non-mineral exploration costs and transactions between Group and associate companies.



Geographical segments



All of the Group's mining assets and liabilities located primarily in Turkey.



30 June 2016 30 June 2015 31 December 2015



Group Group Group United United United Kingdom Turkey Kingdom Turkey Kingdom Turkey



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Carrying amount of segment 5,423 52 5,475 5,219 110 5,329 3,916 956 4,872 non- current assets ----------------------------------------------------------------------



8. Taxation



The Group's corporation tax charge for the period arises on taxable profits arising in its Australian subsidiary, Asgard Metals Pty. Ltd. The Group has UK & Turkish losses carried forward on which no deferred tax asset is currently recognised in the financial statements as the recovery of the benefit is dependent on future profitability, the timing of which cannot be reasonably foreseen. 9. Profit per share



The calculation of basic profit per share is based on the profit after taxation attributable to ordinary shareholders of £753,000 divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period, being 803,737,35



10 Available for sale investments



+--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ | | |Current|Total| |Company |Non-current £'000|£'000 |£'000| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Valuation at 1 January 2015 and 30 June 2015| 109| -| 109| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Fair value adjustment | (87)| -| (87)| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Valuation at 31 December 2015 | 22| | 22| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Additions | -| 380| 380| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Disposals | -| (209)|(209)| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Fair value adjustment | 29| 404| 433| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Valuation at 30 June 2016 | 51| 575| 626| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |Net book value | | | | +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |At 30 June 2016 | 51| 575| 626| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |At 31 December 2015 | 22| -| 22| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+ |At 30 June 2015 | 109| -| 109| +--------------------------------------------+-----------------+-------+-----+



The non-current available for sale investment represents the cost of the Group's investment in Royal Road Minerals Limited, a company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange.



During February 2016, the Group, through its Australian subsidiary, Asgard Metals Pty. Ltd., completed the sale of a package of tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia to Dakota Minerals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. The initial transactions included cash payments totalling A$147,000 and 22,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares and this consideration is reflected in other income at a valuation of £468,000. Additionally, during the period, the Group generated a profit on the disposal of some of its shares in Dakota Minerals Limited amounting to £626,000.



As at 30 June 2016 due to increases in both investments market valuation, a fair value adjustment totalling £433,000 has been reflected in these accounts. 1. Intangible exploration assets



Six months ended 30 June 2015 £'000



Opening net book value 1 January 2015 2,146



Additions 99



Costs written off (5)



Exchange movements (84)



------------------------ Closing net book value 30 June 2015 2,156 ------------------------



Six months ended 31 December 2015



Opening net book value 1 July 2015 2,156



Additions 161



Costs written off (516)



Reallocation of project costs to Joint Venture Company (135)



Exchange movements (12) ------------------------ Closing net book value 31 December 2015 1,654 ------------------------



Six months ended 30 June 2016



Opening net book value 1 January 2016 1,654



Additions 136



Disposals (50)



Exchange movements 49



------------------------ Closing net book value 30 June 2016 1,789 ------------------------



12. Trade and other receivables



30 June 30 June 31 December 2016 2015 2015 £'000 £'000 £'000



Amounts owed by 941 822 Joint Venture 70 173 880 Company 63 Other receivables



Prepayments 98 80 46 ----------------------------------------------------------- 1,110 1,075 989



-----------------------------------------------------------



13. Other financial asset



The equity swap arrangement with Lanstead Capital L.P. came to an end following the receipt of their final capital repayment during March 2016.



30 June 30 June 31 December 2016 2015 2015 £'000 £'000 £'000



----------------------------------



Fair value recognised at start of period 14 263 263



Capital repayments (14) (177) (261)



Swap charges - (111) (148)



Surplus on revaluation at end of period - 122 160



----------------------------------



Fair value recognised at end of period - 97 14



----------------------------------



14. Called up share capital and share premium



Allotted, issued and fully paid ordinary 0.1p shares Share Deferred Share Number of Capital Shares Premium



shares £'000 £'000 £'000 -------------------------------------



At 1 January 2015 645,816,141 645 4,995 7,583



Shares issued in period (net of expenses) 45,132,953 46 - 365



-------------------------------------



At 30 June 2015 690,949,094 691 4,995 7,948



Shares issued in period (net of expenses) 111,111,102 111 - 816



-------------------------------------



At 31 December 2015 802,060,196 802 4,995 8,764



Shares issued in period (net of expenses) 7,814,928 8 - 81



-------------------------------------



At 30 June 2016 809,875,124 810 4,995 8,845



-------------------------------------



15. Post period end event



During July 2016, the Company raised £475,000 before expenses through the issue of 31,666,666 new ordinary shares. The Group through its Australian subsidiary, Asgard Metals Pty. Ltd., has completed the sale of its interests in a package of tenements in the Northern Territory and Western Australia to Kingston Resources Limited ('Kingston'). The initial consideration included a cash payment to Asgard of A$20,000 and 6,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Kingston.



16. Approval of interim financial statements



The interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 30 September 2016.



