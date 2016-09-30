sprite-preloader
30.09.2016
DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED - August Portfolio Report

PR Newswire
London, September 30

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

August Portfolio Report

Attached is a link to the August Portfolio Report for DW Catalyst Fund Limited.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-3009161508-83C2_DWCF_CC.pdf

Enquiries:

Company website:www.dwcatalystltd.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189


