Global Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Strategic Business Report 2016-2022: Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as



American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC ( USA )

) ArcelorMittal SA ( Luxembourg )

) Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ( Turkey )

) Europipe GmbH ( Germany )

) EVRAZ North America ( USA )

) JFE Steel Corporation ( Japan )

) Jindal SAW Ltd. ( India )

) Jindal Tubular USA LLC ( USA )

LLC ( ) Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC) ( Kuwait )

) Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Man Industries Ltd. ( India )

) National Pipe Company Ltd. ( Saudi Arabia )

) Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ( Japan )

) Northwest Pipe Company ( USA )

) Noksel Ã‡elik Boru Sanayi A.S ( Turkey )

) PAO TMK Group ( Russia )

) PSL Limited ( India )

) Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited ( China )

) Stupp Corporation ( USA )

) Welspun Corp Ltd. ( India )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Spiral Weld Pipes

A Prelude

Recent Past Market Review

Outlook

Helical SAW Pipes: Find Gains over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Impact of HR Coil Pricing on SAW Pipes Market

2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS



Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Replacement of gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential

Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes

Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications

Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth Opportunities

Rising Demand for Trenchless Technologies Augers Well Spiral Welded Pipes

Corrosion Protection An Important Area of Focus

Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations

Alternate Oil & Gas Transport Means

Threat to Pipeline Transport

3. OIL & GAS SECTOR - A GLOBAL REVIEW



Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction Activity: 2015 & Beyond

Natural Gas: An Overview

Classification of Natural Gas Pipelines

Flowlines

Gathering Lines

Transmission Pipelines

Distribution Pipelines

Service Pipelines

Key Statistics

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Welded Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

Types of Welded Processes

A Historical Perspective

Gas-Shielded Arc Welding Process

TIG Welding Process

MAG & MIG Welding Processes

Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes

Spiral Weld Pipe

An Introduction

Production Process of Spiral Weld Pipes

Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes

Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes

Integrated Forming and SAW Welding Lines

Separate Forming and SAW Welding Lines

HSAW Vs LSAW Pipes

End Use Markets for HSAW Pipes

Oil and Gas Sector

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Shinestar Holdings Introduces 22m Long Spiral Welded Pipe

Naylor Pipe Company Partners with Champion Charter to Sell Pipes

Jindal Takes Over PSL North America

Jason Industries Establishes Metalex

Tashkent Establishes Metal-Rolling Complex

SMS Showcases PMS® and Perfect Arc®

Kingland Establishes Spiral Weld Pipe Plant

Northwest Pipe Bags Contract to Supply Spiral Welded Steel Pipe

American to Start Spiral Welded Pipe Production at Flint

Ostrava Obtains Contract to Supply Spirally Welded Tubes in France

Sutor Technology Group Obtains Contract to Supply Spiral Steel Beam Pipes

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 78)



The United States (10)

(10) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (23)

(23) - Germany (4)

(4) - Spain (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (18)

(18) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32)

(Excluding Japan) (32) Africa (4)

(4) Middle East (7)

