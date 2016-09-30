Global Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes Strategic Business Report 2016-2022: Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Spiral Welded Pipes and Tubes in Thousand Tons. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as
- American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC (USA)
- ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)
- Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey)
- Europipe GmbH (Germany)
- EVRAZ North America (USA)
- JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
- Jindal SAW Ltd. (India)
- Jindal Tubular USA LLC (USA)
- Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company (KSC) (Kuwait)
- Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd. (China)
- Man Industries Ltd. (India)
- National Pipe Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- Northwest Pipe Company (USA)
- Noksel Ã‡elik Boru Sanayi A.S (Turkey)
- PAO TMK Group (Russia)
- PSL Limited (India)
- Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited (China)
- Stupp Corporation (USA)
- Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Spiral Weld Pipes
- A Prelude
- Recent Past Market Review
- Outlook
- Helical SAW Pipes: Find Gains over Longitudinal Weld Pipes
- Impact of HR Coil Pricing on SAW Pipes Market
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
- Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
- Replacement of gas Pipelines Offers Strong Growth Potential
- Inter-Regional Supply of Oil and Gas to Boost Demand for Large OD Pipes
- Infrastructure Investments to Drive Growth in Piling Applications
- Water Infrastructure Replacement and Upgrades Open Growth Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Trenchless Technologies Augers Well Spiral Welded Pipes
- Corrosion Protection An Important Area of Focus
- Automation Gains Momentum in Spiral Pipe Welding Operations
- Alternate Oil & Gas Transport Means
- Threat to Pipeline Transport
3. OIL & GAS SECTOR - A GLOBAL REVIEW
- Oil & Gas Pipeline Construction Activity: 2015 & Beyond
- Natural Gas: An Overview
- Classification of Natural Gas Pipelines
- Flowlines
- Gathering Lines
- Transmission Pipelines
- Distribution Pipelines
- Service Pipelines
- Key Statistics
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Welded Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
- Types of Welded Processes
- A Historical Perspective
- Gas-Shielded Arc Welding Process
- TIG Welding Process
- MAG & MIG Welding Processes
- Submerged Arc Welded (SAW) Pipes
- Spiral Weld Pipe
- An Introduction
- Production Process of Spiral Weld Pipes
- Manufacturing Stages of HSAW Pipes
- Types of Spiral Pipe Production Processes
- Integrated Forming and SAW Welding Lines
- Separate Forming and SAW Welding Lines
- HSAW Vs LSAW Pipes
- End Use Markets for HSAW Pipes
- Oil and Gas Sector
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Shinestar Holdings Introduces 22m Long Spiral Welded Pipe
- Naylor Pipe Company Partners with Champion Charter to Sell Pipes
- Jindal Takes Over PSL North America
- Jason Industries Establishes Metalex
- Tashkent Establishes Metal-Rolling Complex
- SMS Showcases PMS® and Perfect Arc®
- Kingland Establishes Spiral Weld Pipe Plant
- Northwest Pipe Bags Contract to Supply Spiral Welded Steel Pipe
- American to Start Spiral Welded Pipe Production at Flint
- Ostrava Obtains Contract to Supply Spirally Welded Tubes in France
- Sutor Technology Group Obtains Contract to Supply Spiral Steel Beam Pipes
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 78)
- The United States (10)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (23)
- - Germany (4)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (18)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (32)
- Africa (4)
- Middle East (7)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkkd9q/spiral_welded
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716