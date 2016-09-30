Research and Markets - Global Bone Densitometer Market CAGR Growth of 3.42% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Hologic, Swissray, BeamMed

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global bone densitometer (BDM) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.42% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Medical tourism initiatives related to chronic diseases require early diagnosis as these medical conditions can potentially cause bone weakening, thereby leading to fractures in various parts of the body.

Some of the countries that are popular for medical tourism initiatives include Costa Rica, Mexico, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Israel, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey, which offer cost-effective treatment for cancer and other chronic diseases. A significant change in the number of people traveling to different countries is a trend that will boost the BDM market due to the availability of cost-effective treatments.

According to the report, growth in demand for bone density measurement will be a key driver for market growth. The market has witnessed an increase in demand for bone density measurement tests owing to the improved precision and accuracy of BDMs and a high acceptance rate among end-users. An increase in awareness of the benefits of early disease diagnosis will further aid in sustaining the acceptance of BDMs worldwide.

The growing prevalence of osteoporosis and other age-related bone diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis would result in the necessity for early detection of bone-related metabolic ailments. Early diagnosis and treatment will lead to a reduced number of fractures among individuals.

This has led to a high demand for better diagnostic and therapeutic tools such as BDMs to address bone health issues for individuals of all ages. The demand for BDMs will be continually growing as it caters to the needs of the fast growing elderly population with high incidence rates of osteoporosis and various associated fractures.

