

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan is set to announce its consumer sentiment index for September at 10:00 am ET Friday. The consensus estimate calls for a reading of 0.1 points, a tad higher than 89.8 points reported last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it dropped against the euro, pound and the Swiss franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1215 against the euro, 1.2988 against the pound, 101.20 against the yen and 0.9703 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



