Technavio analysts forecast the global refurbished medical devices marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global refurbished medical devicesmarketfor 2016-2020. The revenue generated from the sales of global refurbished medical devices are considered to calculate the market size

Refurbished medical devices will bring down the cost by 20% on an average compared with the original equipment, which will drive the adoption of these devices in mid-sized hospital groups and small clinical diagnostic laboratories. In addition, the rise of low cost contract manufacturers in China will lead to partnerships with the original manufacturers.

There has been a growing focus on countries like Brazil, India, and Mexico as distribution channels in their respective regions promote refurbished medical devices. These countries have huge market for refurbished devices and many companies are focusing on production of devices with high standards.

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global refurbished medical devicesmarket:

Increased adoption of low-cost refurbished medical devices due to financial constraints

Rise in privatization in healthcare sector

Increased sales through online marketing

High demand from developing countries

Increased adoption of low-cost refurbished medical devices due to financial constraints

High R&D and manufacturing costs are involved in design and development of medical equipment, making them unaffordable for most end-users. The installation and maintenance cost of MRI and CT scanners is very high and are mostly found in large healthcare institutions. Hence, some healthcare organizations prefer refurbished medical devices to keep updated with the latest technology at affordable price.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead orthopedics and medical devices analyst at Technavio, says, "The majority of global population does not have access to quality healthcare services, especially for advanced devices and technologies because of high expenses incurred in treatment with such devices. Refurbished medical devices are considered as an alternative option to new devices by healthcare service providers

The demand is growing in developing countries, as the manufacturers are exploring the market in association with the healthcare service providers. Cost-effective, updated, re-certified devices guaranteed with warranty, and service are made available to customers at affordable prices. The growth of these devices is observed more in the level II-III towns/urban areas. In 2015, this market accounted for approximately 15%-20% of the overall medical devices market.

Rise in privatization in healthcare sector

Privatization is usually profit driven, and the management has autonomous control over the quality and pricing of the procedures performed. Along with privatization, the demand for high standards of treatment has increased leading to the procurement of advanced devices for patient treatment was observed. Many healthcare institutions like hospitals and diagnostic centers have purchased high-cost equipment at a relatively lower price in the form of refurbished devices.

Most of them included diagnostic equipment, few to quote such as X-ray, CT, and MRI machines. The refurbished devices enabled these healthcare institutions to equip fully with various costly devices. The equipping of devices by those institutions move ahead of their competitors by providing a wide range of services to patients at low cost.

Increased sales through online marketing

The manufacturers have been marketing their devices through various media by participating in industry exhibitions, promotional events at various healthcare organizations, sponsorship to various healthcare events and online marketing. The trend for online marketing is growing, as the other means of promoting the devices proved to be conventional and to attract new customers for purchasing the devices.

"Vendors are promoting their services by online marketing to increase the sales. Online vendors experience additional benefits such as minimum setup, distribution, and operational costs. Many manufacturers sell refurbished medical devices along with their accessories online, which is proving to be convenient to customers," adds Srinivas.

High demand from developing countries

In developing countries, the healthcare organizations are opting alternate option to reduce their capital investment in purchasing medical devices. The medical technology is growing at a high rate, and many new equipment are being introduced into the market. Along with this, the concept of affordable buying is building, which forms the basis of refurbished medical devices market in developing countries. More focus is on the regulatory aspects in terms of quality, reliability, and pricing scenario. The market for refurbished devices is growing faster due to the opportunity for customers in purchasing latest products.

Top vendors:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

