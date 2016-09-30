Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of SFL (Paris:FLY), which met today under the chairmanship of Mr. Juan-José Brugera, gave its approval in principle to a distribution of €1.05 per share.

The distribution, which will be deducted from the share premium account, will be paid on 22 November 2016, subject to the approval of shareholders at the General Meeting to be held on 15 November 2016.

Àbout SFL

Leader on the prime segment of the Parisian tertiary real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €5.5 billion and is concentrated on the Central Business District of Paris (Louvre Saint-Honoré, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160930005660/en/

Contacts:

SFL

Thomas Fareng, Phone +33 (0)1 42 97 01 51

t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com