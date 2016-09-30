Global Market for Advanced Oxidation Technologies for Purification Applications - Should Reach $6.5 Billion by 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Oxidation Technologies: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for advanced oxidation technologies for purification applications should reach $6.5 billion by 2021 from $4.4 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%, from 2016 to 2021.

This report provides an overview of the global markets for advanced oxidation technologies, which use ozone, or combinations of ozone, UV light and hydrogen peroxide to degrade compounds such as pharmaceutical and personal care by-products and endocrine disrupting compounds. It includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

There is also coverage of leading technology types and technology providers, new innovative technology types, and technology trends across various market segments and geographical regions

Scope of the Report:

An in-depth analysis of the advanced oxidation technologies used for water and wastewater treatment.

An overview of the quantities of waste produced per regional segment, type and source.

Current and potential applications of advanced oxidation technologies for water and wastewater management.

Current and future market projections of advanced oxidation technologies for water and wastewater management in each regional market.

Profiles of current industry players per regional segment including service suppliers and contractors.

A review of market and economic opportunities for current industry participants and new entrants.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Advanced Oxidation Technology Applications And Industry Overview

4: Types And Sources Of Industrial, Hazardous And Radioactive Waste Production - Regional Segmentation And Forecasts

5: Global Market For Advanced Oxidation Technologies For Purification Applications

6: Regional Market Segmentation For Advanced Oxidation Technologies For Purification Applications

7: State Of The Art Technologies For Advanced Oxidation In Purification Applications

8: Patents Analysis

9: Financial Performance Of Major Advanced Oxidation Technologies Companies

10: Company Profiles

