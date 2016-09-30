Cryogenic Equipment Market Worth $22.42 Billion by 2021 - Driven by Improving Healthcare Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cryogenic Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The cryogenic equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 22.42 Billion by 2021. Increasing demand for LNG and improving healthcare services, especially in the developing economies are the major factors driving the market.

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for cryogenic equipment, and the market in the Middle East is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted for the majority share in Asia-Pacific in 2015. In Asia-Pacific, the growth of the cryogenic equipment market can be attributed to factors such as increasing investments in the energy sector and substantial growth in other end-user industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, and electronics among others in this region. The figure given below shows the regional scenario of the cryogenic equipment market from 2016 to 2021.

The demand for cryogenic equipment can be directly linked to the LNG demand. The demand for cryogenic equipment is also driven by improving healthcare services, especially in the developing economies.

Companies Mentioned:

Air Liquide

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Chart Industries Inc.

Cryofab Inc.

Cryoquip LLC.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Graham Partners

Herose GmbH

INOX India Ltd.

Linde Group AG

Parker Hannifin

Taylor-Wharton International LLC.

VRV S.P.A

Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Product Type

7 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Cryogen Type

8 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By End-User

9 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g3t7cx/cryogenic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716