Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2016) - Stephen Nano, President & CEO of Mirasol Resources (TSXV: MRZ) describes how this project generator is working with very strong partners to make exciting discoveries.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/mirasol-resources-ceo-clip/

Mirasol Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Oct 10-23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Mirasol Resources (TSXV: MRZ):

Mirasol is a project generation company focused on exploring for, or acquisition of, precious metals and copper prospects in the Americas. Strategic joint ventures with producers have enabled Mirasol to advance its priority projects, focused in high-potential regions in Chile with Yamana Gold Inc and CVSA a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti in Argentina. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on ground exploration approach combining leading edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located in Latin America. www.mirasolresources.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com