NIWOT, CO--(Marketwired - September 30, 2016) - Today, the LXI Consortium is proud to announce that it has certified 3,568 LXI products from 41 vendors in 303 different product families.

The conformance program in the consortium is one of the most rigorous among standards organizations in the T&M market. The LXI Standard requires all instruments to pass conformance testing before they can display an LXI logo. Each instrument must also have an IVI driver, most of which can be downloaded from the IVI Foundation Driver Registry page on the IVI Foundation web site.

The conformance testing is conducted globally either at one of the three LXI Conformance Plug Fests each year, or by one of the four approved LXI test houses. The entire conformance test process for LXI is covered in the brief article, How to Get a Product LXI Certified in Five Steps, located on the LXI Conformance page of the LXI web site.

