VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Grow Financial Inc. and Celero today announced a partnership to offer best-in-class financial technology solutions to credit unions across Canada.

This partnership will initially be launched offering Grow's digital and omni-channel lending solution with member onboarding solutions and other product roll-outs planned in the coming months.

Through this partnership, Celero and Grow will deliver a platform of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to Canadian Credit Unions, allowing them to access and offer innovative financial technology tools in the areas of consumer and small/medium enterprise lending, digital mortgages, digital compliance, member onboarding, financial education and big data analytics.

"We are excited to collaborate with Celero in combining our digital banking tools and technology expertise with their experience in integrating innovative technology solutions into their network of credit unions and financial institutions," said Kevin Sandhu, CEO of Grow. "Working with such a well-established and innovative banking technology provider will help us fulfill our mission of improving Canadians' financial well-being using state-of-the-art technology and data analytics."

"Celero is committed to bringing the best IT solutions and services to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada," said Elliott Lipsey, Vice President of Business Transformation at Celero. "We're looking forward to partnering with Grow to provide innovative digital banking solutions that will enhance the ability of credit unions to increase their competitive advantage and grow their business in a rapidly changing financial services landscape."

Celero is pleased to welcome Grow to its Celero FinTech Conference in Lake Louise, Alberta, October 4 - 6, 2016. Credit unions and financial service organizations from across Canada come together at this annual event to learn more about leading-edge technology solutions that are shaping the delivery of financial services to Canadian consumers.

ABOUT CELERO: Celero is a leading provider of IT solutions to financial institutions across Canada and is consistently ranked among the world's top financial technology companies on the annual FinTech 100 list. A full-service information technology company, Celero provides complete banking solutions, IT planning, systems integration, hosting, support, maintenance and professional services. Celero meets the unique needs of financial institutions and delivers world-class reliability through our Canadian-based data centers, employees, and operations. For more information about Celero, visit celero.ca.

ABOUT GROW: Grow is a leading Enterprise Fintech company, serving consumers through partnerships with top global financial institutions. By leveraging technology and data to reinvent the banking experience, Grow makes personal finances understandable and anxiety-free. Grow's technology is powering a new generation of data-driven banking products and services, including digital personal loans, mortgages, instant customer onboarding and account opening, advanced data analytics, and real-time compliance and identification tools. For more information about Grow, visit poweredbygrow.com.

