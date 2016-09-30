Research and Markets - Global Motors and Drives Services Market CAGR Growth of 5.82% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: ARC Systems, Brammer, Rexel

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motors and Drives Services Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The global motors and drives services market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2016-2020.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One trend spurring growth is the adoption of analytics for predictive maintenance. Service providers are using analytics and statistical models in their maintenance tool to obtain real-time data, facilitate prompt identification of errors, and enhance the decision-making process.
Major vendors such as Siemens in partnership with SAP are creating a new open cloud platform for industry users. The platform will use SAP HANA Cloud Platform technology to record large volumes of data from plant equipment and systems.
According to the report, one driver that will lead to the growth of this market is the increased outsourcing of service and maintenance operations. Globally, both process and discrete industries are now adopting third-party services to satisfy service maintenance requirements for key components such as drives and motors.
Over 400 motors and drives from different OEMs are routinely deployed in a typical manufacturing plant. The third-party service provider offers a single comprehensive solution, which addresses all the needs of maintenance and service portfolios of drives and motors, irrespective of the services from respective OEMs.
