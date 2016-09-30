Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2016) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to the GCFF Annual Conference in Vancouver on October 1st, 2016, at the Four Points by Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, 8368 Alexandra Road, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Organized by NAI Interactive, the annual GCFF Vancouver Investment Conference, one of the most prominent series of bi-lingual financial functions in both North America and China, has been successfully connecting the Chinese investment community with North America Companies for the past 17 years.

Meet senior company management from some of Canada's most attractive growth stocks across a wide range of industries. The following is an overview of a couple of presenting companies.

Hello Pal International (CSE: HP) (www.hellopal.com).

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary and open social exchange, language and learning mobile application and network for use in a number of applications including language learning and socialization. Hello Pal has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel.

International Frontier Resources (TSXV: IFR) (www.internationalfrontier.com).

International Frontier Resources is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through it Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

The conference will open with a keynote speech by Barbara Gray, analyst & strategy consultant with Brady Capital Research (www.bradycap.com), and author of "UBERNOMICS - The Next Generation of Business Strategy."

Siddharth Rajeev, VP, Head of Research for Fundamental Research Corp (www.researchfrc.com) will discuss "Time to Pay Attention to the Mining Sector."

Gilbert Chan, President of NAI Interactive, will wrap up the conference with a keynote speech entitled, "Take Advantage of the Recovering Markets in the Mining, Oil & Gas, Life Sciences and Technology Sectors."

For more information or to register for this free event, please visit www.GCFF.ca.

