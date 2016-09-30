Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2016) - Walter Coles, CEO of Skeena Resources (TSXV: SKE), talks gold and how this exploration company has made its third acquisition.



http://www.b-tv.com/skeena-resources-ceo-clip/



Skeena Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Oct 10-23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.



Skeena Resources (TSXV: SKE): If you cannot view the video above, please visit:http://www.b-tv.com/skeena-resources-ceo-clip/

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective base and precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle region of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the evaluation and development of the Spectrum gold project and adjacent GJ copper-gold project as well as exploration on the recently optioned past-producing Snip gold mine, acquired from Barrick Gold Corp. Skeena's management includes a highly experienced team of mine-finders, including Ron Netolitzky, Chairman of the Board. https://www.skeenaresources.com

