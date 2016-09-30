LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. (SST II) -- which is sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC with nearly $1 billion in assets under management -- recently purchased a self storage facility consisting of approximately 640 units across approximately 82,200 rentable square feet located at 6318 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.

"Our current portfolio now includes a total of three Las Vegas facilities," said H. Michael Schwartz, chairman and CEO of SST II. "This prime 93% occupied facility is located on the highly trafficked Sahara Boulevard with excellent signage."

Built in 1989, the nine-building Las Vegas facility sits on approximately four acres. The facility offers climate controlled units and drive-up units.

"We are looking forward to improving this facility's performance, while offering top customer service," said Wayne Johnson, chief investment officer for SST II.

About Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. (SST II)

Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. (SST II) is a public non-traded REIT that focuses on stabilized self storage properties. The SST II portfolio includes approximately 42,270 self storage units and approximately 4.9 million rentable square feet of storage space.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop Asset Management, LLC is a diversified real estate company with a managed portfolio that currently includes approximately 59,400 self storage units and approximately 6.7 million rentable square feet. The company is the asset manager for 89 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada. SmartStop Asset Management is the sponsor of both SST II and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. (SSGT), a public non-traded REIT focusing on opportunistic self storage assets. The facilities offer affordable and accessible storage units for residential and commercial customers. In addition, they offer secure interior and exterior storage units as well as outside storage areas for vehicles, RVs and boats. Additional information is available at www.smartstopassetmanagement.com

