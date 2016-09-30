HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Texas Eviction, the leading Houston-based residential and commercial evictions firm, is proud to announce they have expanded their service offerings to four Greater Houston-area counties to better serve Texas residents. Effective immediately, Texas Eviction will now serve Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Brazoria County, and Galveston County.

Texas Eviction manages the entire evictions process for their clients from start to finish. From eviction notice delivery, filing and/or court representation, the experts at Texas Eviction have successfully handled thousands of evictions in the Greater Houston area over the past 10 years.

"We are firm believers in 'what's yours is yours', and we are going to help you get that back as quickly as possible. Our headstrong and professional approach has resulted in substantial growth for our company and has allowed our expansion to these four significant counties in Houston," says Felicia Adams, Operations Coordinator at Texas Eviction.

"We look forward to the countless opportunities in helping individuals achieve peace of mind."

As true experts of the Texas Property Code, Texas Eviction substantially eliminates their clients' involvement in the eviction process for a fast, hassle-free experience. By replacing the need to hire an eviction attorney, residents can achieve major cost savings through Texas Eviction.

For more information on pricing and services, please visit: www.texaseviction.com/evict-my-tenant.

For a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, please visit: www.texaseviction/eviction-services/faqs.

About Texas Eviction

Texas Eviction specializes in managing the eviction process for property owners and managers, while strictly adhering to the Texas Property Code to ensure quality service and a successful resolution. Services include sending eviction notices statewide, as well as managing complete eviction and writ of possession cases and procedures in Harris County, Fort Bend County, Montgomery County, Brazoria County and Galveston County.

Karen Franco

832.350.4161

