DANVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - September 30, 2016) - American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") (NASDAQ: AMNB), and its banking subsidiary American National Bank and Trust Company announced today the hiring of Kevin S. Meade as an Executive Vice President of the Bank and Regional President.

Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley said, "American National is extremely fortunate to be able to hire Kevin Meade. He is a man of remarkable expertise and has 23 years of banking industry experience. Prior to coming to American National, Kevin was the Regional President for BNC for Virginia and previous to that he was the Chief Banking Officer for Valley Bank. He has deep roots in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. In early 2015 we entered the Roanoke MSA with the acquisition of Franklin Community Bank. Adding Kevin to the American National team is a major milestone in our efforts to continue to grow into the Roanoke market."

Kevin Meade stated, "It is a privilege for me to join the American National Bank family. The century long history of American National as a strong, stable community bank combined with a consistent focus on being an active contributor in the communities in which we serve will create an immediate bond with the Roanoke and New River Valleys. I am excited to continue my service to this area with such a solid organization."

Mr. Haley added, "In addition to hiring Kevin Meade, we are very pleased to announce the hiring of six additional Roanoke bankers: Edward Martin, Executive Vice President and Senior Credit Officer; Andy Agee, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager; Gray Goldsmith, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager; Allen Clark, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager; Steven Smith, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager; and Alan Miller, Vice President and Relationship Manager."

