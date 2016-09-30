DANVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - September 30, 2016) - American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National") (NASDAQ: AMNB), and its banking subsidiary American National Bank and Trust Company announced today the hiring of Trenton D. Wall as a Senior Vice President of the Bank and Market President and Edwin L. Bland as Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Banking Executive.

Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey V. Haley said, "American National is delighted to be able to hire Trent and Edwin. They bring a wonderful knowledge of the Winston-Salem and Forsyth County markets along with remarkable talent and in depth banking industry experience. Prior to coming to American National, Trent was the Market President for NewBridge Bank for the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County area. Prior to that he was Senior Commercial Banker for Capital Bank and previous to that he was a Senior Financial Specialist for Wachovia Bank. Prior to joining American National, Edwin was the City Executive for Winston-Salem for Southern Community Bank & Trust. Adding Trent and Edwin to the American National team is a major milestone in our efforts to continue our growth in the Triad and in North Carolina."

Trent Wall stated, "I am delighted to be part of the American National Bank corporate family and take a leadership position in helping it grow in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and surrounding communities. American National has a century long tradition of providing high quality community banking products and services and we look forward to delivering these services and products to our customers."

Mr. Haley added, "In addition to hiring Trent Wall and Edwin Bland, we are extremely pleased to announce the hiring of three additional Winston-Salem bankers: Chris DiLuzio, Vice President and Relationship Manager; Bryan Lunsford, Vice President and Portfolio Manager; and Amber Westberg, Banking Associate and Lending Assistant."

About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $1.6 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 25 banking offices and two loan production offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $761 million of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Trust and Investment Services Division. Additional information about the company and the bank is available on the bank's website at www.amnb.com.

Shares of American National are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "AMNB."

Contact:

Jeffrey V. Haley

President and Chief Executive Officer

434-773-2259

haleyj@amnb.com