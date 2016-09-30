Regulatory News:

As of 30 September 2016 the number of outstanding shares and votes in HiQ International AB amount to 54 411 105 shares.

The change in number of outstanding shares is a result of the issue of 257,832 shares in relation to the acquisition of Great Apes OY.

HiQ discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. This press release was submitted for publication at 22.00 CET on 30 September 2016.

Contacts:

HiQ International

Fredrik Malm, +46 8 588 90 000

+46 704 200 017

CFO and Head of Investor Relations at HiQ.