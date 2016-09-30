sprite-preloader
Samstag, 01.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,152 Euro		+0,053
+4,82 %
WKN: A2AQLS ISIN: CA31730E1016 Ticker-Symbol: 2FC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FILO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FILO MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FILO MINING CORP
FILO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FILO MINING CORP1,152+4,82 %