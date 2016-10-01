Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical devices for critical care, urology and surgery, is committed to connecting clinicians with technology in a way that improves clinical practice and advances patient outcomes. Teleflex will present its innovative intraosseous vascular access system and products for rescue airway, atomization and intubation needs at the European Society for Emergency Medicine (EuSEM)in Vienna, Austria on October 2-5, 2016.

The main objective of EuSEM is to help and support European countries to implement the specialty of Emergency Medicine. Born as a society of individuals in 1994 from a multidisciplinary group of experts in Emergency Medicine, since 2005, EuSEM has also incorporated national society members. There are currently 33 European national societies of Emergency Medicine.

During the event, Teleflex will showcase its Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System and other products for rescue airway, atomization and intubation needs, and support an industry workshop on Free Open Access Medical Education (FOAM) entitled "FOAM Rises: Is it clean air or rotten gas?"

The Arrow EZ-IO Intraosseous Vascular Access System from Teleflex is an innovative and complete solution for rapid vascular access whether the emergency responder is facing difficult vascular access challenges or the need for fast intraosseous access for critical situations and life-threatening emergencies. This system is designed to provide the medical professional vascular access to the central circulation system within seconds1, delivering medications, intravenous fluids and blood products to adult and pediatric patients alike.

During EuSEM, Teleflex will also focus on the new LMA Protector™ Laryngeal Mask Airway. The LMA Protector™ Airway represents a new chapter in Teleflex's search for the optimum subglottic airway. With a fully silicone construction, Cuff Pilot™ Technology, dual gastric channels and the ability to intubate, the LMAProtector™ Airway is the most advanced second generation airway from Teleflex.

When IV drug delivery is problematic, the LMAMAD Nasal™ Device2 from Teleflex can come to the rescue delivering safe, painless and rapidly effective treatment. No needle. No trauma. No risk of needle stick injury. In addition, Teleflex will introduce a range of laryngoscopes featuring the TruLite Secure™ Single-Use Laryngoscope blade and handle, complementing our existing Anaesthesia portfolio to offer complete airway solutions.

The Teleflex Clinical Medical Affairs team will also be supporting a lecture held by Dr. Roger Harris, a senior staff specialist in the intensive care unit at the Royal North Shore Hospital and the Sydney Adventist Hospital (SAN). He is dual qualified in Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care and will present a lecture entitled "FOAM Rises: Is it clean air or rotten gas?" discussing the latest Free Open Access Medical Educational models and trends. The lecture will be held on Monday, October 3, 12:55 13:55 in the Forum/Room D. The Teleflex Clinical Medical Affairs team is dedicated to ensuring the safe and appropriate use of Teleflex products and using innovative educational programs to advance clinical practice and improve patient outcomes.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rusch and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, EZ-IO, Hudson RCI, LMA, LMA Protector, MAD Nasal, Pilling, Rüsch, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries. 2016 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

References:

1Von Hoff DD Kuhn JG, Burris HA, Miller LJ. Does intraosseous equal intravenous? A pharmacokinetic study. Amer J Emerg Med 2008;26:31-8

2For use with drugs approved for intranasal delivery

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160930005422/en/

Contacts:

Teleflex Incorporated

Jake Elguicze

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

610-948-2836

or

Martina Teichmann-Zindler

Director Marketing Communications International

+49 (0)7151-406-538

martina.teichmann@teleflex.com