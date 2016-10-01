Twitch announces Twitch Prime, video uploading, expanded video quality options, new Clipping features, loyalty badges, and its first Curse product integration

Twitch, the world's leading social video platform and community for gamers, kicked off TwitchCon 2016 today with a keynote from CEO Emmett Shear, and Director of Programming, Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham. The keynote spotlighted Twitch Prime, new video quality options, the ability to upload videos, loyalty badges for subscriptions, updates to Clipping, Curse Voice with Twitch integration, and HTML5 for everyone, among other insights about the brand.

Keynote Announcements

Twitch Prime: Twitch Prime is a new set of Amazon Prime benefits created for gamers. It features exclusive discounts on pre-order and new release games, a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot, plus a premium experience on Twitch that includes a free monthly Twitch channel subscription. Twitch Prime now joins the growing list of all-you-can-eat benefits for Prime members, including guaranteed unlimited fast, free Prime shipping, unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Photos, early access to Lightning Deals, and more. Gamers and Twitch fans can get all the benefits of Twitch Prime by starting a Prime free 30-day trial, while Prime members can unlock their Twitch Prime benefits by linking their Prime accounts to Twitch at www.twitchprime.com.

Uploads : Any user can upload videos to Twitch for anyone to watch. Streamers may also download past streams and use the footage to create and upload on demand videos for their viewers to watch whenever they want.

: Any user can upload videos to Twitch for anyone to watch. Streamers may also download past streams and use the footage to create and upload on demand videos for their viewers to watch whenever they want. Clips on mobile : Viewers on iOS and Android can create and share clips from live streams and videos directly within the Twitch app.

: Viewers on iOS and Android can create and share clips from live streams and videos directly within the Twitch app. Transcodes : Video quality options will begin rolling out to even more streamers so viewers with all levels of Internet speeds can view streams seamlessly. Video quality options will be automatically applied based on a channel's expected viewership.

: Video quality options will begin rolling out to even more streamers so viewers with all levels of Internet speeds can view streams seamlessly. Video quality options will be automatically applied based on a channel's expected viewership. Curse Voice and Twitch integration : Users of Curse Voice and Twitch may link their accounts to access all global and non-global emotes from Twitch on Curse Voice. As an added bonus, Curse Voice users will also get a Twitch-themed color customization option on the client.

: Users of Curse Voice and Twitch may link their accounts to access all global and non-global emotes from Twitch on Curse Voice. As an added bonus, Curse Voice users will also get a Twitch-themed color customization option on the client. HTML5: HTML5 is now available to ALL Twitch users.

Coming in October 2016:

Clip trimming : Allows viewers to more accurately capture the perfect moment by adjusting the start and end time of their clip.

: Allows viewers to more accurately capture the perfect moment by adjusting the start and end time of their clip. Loyalty subscription badges: Viewers can soon show the extent of their loyalty to a Partner and Partners will be able to reward subscribers accordingly with custom chat badges based on length of a subscription. Badge tiers for one, three, six, 12, and 24 month subscriptions will be available to Partners for design.

For more information on Twitch and TwitchCon 2016, visit: Twitch, TwitchCon 2016, Blog, Facebook, @Twitch, and @TwitchCon.

About Twitch

Twitch is the world's leading social video platform and community for gamers. Each month, more than 100 million community members gather to watch and talk about video games with more than 2 million streamers. Twitch's video platform is the backbone of both live and on-demand distribution for the entire video game ecosystem. This includes game developers, publishers, media outlets, events, user generated content, and the entire esports scene. Twitch also features Twitch Creative, a category devoted to artists and the creative process. For more information about Twitch, visit the official website and blog.

Assets: Here are several TwitchCon 2016 photos prior to doors opening courtesy of Twitch.

