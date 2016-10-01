Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2016) - StableView Asset Management Inc. ("StableView") announces that on May 9, 2016 it acquired control or direction over 1,500,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of VersaPay Corporation (the "Company") pursuant to a short form prospectus offering by the Company (the "Offering") at a price of CAD$ 1.00 per Share. StableView makes this announcement due to an inadvertent miscalculation of allocations under the Offering.

Immediately before the Offering, StableView exercised control or direction over 1,859,476 Shares representing 7.19% of the then issued and outstanding Shares. Upon closing of the Offering, StableView exercised control or direction over 3,359,476 Shares representing 11.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. After giving net effect to subsequent transactions, StableView currently holds 10.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.

StableView acquired and holds Shares in the Company for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its control of Shares.

For more information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under National Instrument 62-103, please contact:

StableView Asset Management Inc.

Attention: Colin Fisher

Telephone: 416-920-8600