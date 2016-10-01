NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - September 30, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 21, 2016 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (NYSE MKT: MGT), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 9, 2016 and September 20, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of MGT and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 21, 2016.

About the Lawsuit

MGT and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) MGT was engaging and/or had engaged in conduct that would result in an SEC investigation; (ii) the SEC investigation and the underlying conduct would cause the NYSE to refuse to list MGT's 43.8 million shares required for the pending acquisitions of D-Vasive, Inc. and Demonsaw LLC; (iii) as a result, the mergers would likely not be completed.

