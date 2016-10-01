Scottish Based Brewery Growing Hops to Fight Shortage

BRECHIN, Scotland, October 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Park Brew Craft brewery based in Brechin are about to brew a new seasonal ale using hops grown in Scotland.

This is the 2nd crop, the first from 2015 being used in a partial brew in their first commercial beer in February. This time its 100% own grown hops. Grown on John's allotment, plans have already been put in place to grow the hops on a larger scale. There is a growing shortage in hops and this is pushing the prices up. Growing hops locally is an ideal solution to a growing problem.

The James Hutton institute have also been growing hops for commercial trials with great success.

http://www.hutton.ac.uk/news/hoppy-days-experimental-beer-made-hutton-hops

Park Brew is a small craft brewery looking to expand via a crowd fund campaign

http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/park-brew-brewery-expansion-fundraiser/

In just 8 months the brewery has gone from brewing in a 3x4 meter shed to a new unit where they hope to eventually increase production from 100 litres per brew to 1000 litres and beyond.