TIDAL X: Bon Jovi at Count Basie Theatre on 10/1

At each stop, the band will perform the new album from start to finish at live listening parties at four historic venues - Count Basie in New Jersey (10/1), the London Palladium in the UK (10/10), the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, ON and on the eve of the album's release, they'll give their first-ever Bon Jovi on Broadway performance at the Barrymore Theatre, which will be livestreamed via TIDAL.

Following the inaugural show TIDAL members worldwide can access exclusive behind the scenes content and footage from the intimate tour. For exclusive content or to view Bon Jovi live on Broadway on 10/20, fans can go to TIDAL.com/BonJovi or sign up for a complimentary TIDAL subscription at http://tidal.com/us/try-now



