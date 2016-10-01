TIDAL X: Bon Jovi at Count Basie Theatre on 10/1

BON JOVI's FIRST OF FOUR LIVE LISTENING PARTIES TO REVEAL UPCOMING ALBUM: THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Grammy-award winning rock icons, Bon Jovi
WHAT:
The first of four TIDAL X: Bon Joviperformances leading up to the release of Bon Jovi's 14th studio album, This House Is Not For Sale (10/21 on Island/UMG).
At each stop, the band will perform the new album from start to finish at live listening parties at four historic venues - Count Basie in New Jersey (10/1), the London Palladium in the UK (10/10), the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, ON and on the eve of the album's release, they'll give their first-ever Bon Jovi on Broadway performance at the Barrymore Theatre, which will be livestreamed via TIDAL.
Following the inaugural show TIDAL members worldwide can access exclusive behind the scenes content and footage from the intimate tour. For exclusive content or to view Bon Jovi live on Broadway on 10/20, fans can go to TIDAL.com/BonJovi or sign up for a complimentary TIDAL subscription at http://tidal.com/us/try-now
Of the upcoming album, Jon Bon Jovi recently stated, "we had something to say and nothing to prove." After a recent playback session in London, others joined in as well:
Bon Jovi's illustrious career has spanned more than three decades since their formation in 1983. They have earned their place among global rock royalty with over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, and more than 2,800 concerts performed in 50 countries for more than 35 million fans. Their 14th studio album, THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE, reunites Bon Jovi with Grammy Award®-winning producer John Shanks, who began working with the band in 2005, on the RIAA platinum Have A Nice Day, which entered the charts at #1 in 15 countries worldwide. This will be Bon Jovi's first major release since What About Now (2013), which was the band's third consecutive multi-platinum album to enter Soundscan at #1 (following Lost Highway in 2007, and The Circle in 2009).
WHEN:
Saturday,October 1st 2016
Doors - 6:30 pm
Show - 8:00 pm
WHERE:
Count Basie Theatre
99 Monmouth St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Credentialed Media only
About TIDAL
TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. TIDAL members enjoy exclusively curated content that"directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. The service offers high-fidelity, CD sound quality music, high resolution video, an opportunity to discover new artists via TIDAL Rising, and unique experiences via TIDAL X. TIDAL is available in 52 countries, with more than a 42.5 million song catalog and over 140,000 high quality videos. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com. Follow TIDAL at http://facebook.com/tidal, http://twitter.com/tidalhifiand https://instagram.com/tidal/.