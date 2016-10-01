

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) announced that new data shows Cosentyx (secukinumab) delivers high and long-lasting skin clearance in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis out to 4 years of treatment.



The company also presented results demonstrating the longer-term efficacy of Cosentyx in treating psoriasis of the hands and feet, which are considered difficult areas to treat on the body. Approximately 60% of patients achieved clear or almost clear palms and soles with Cosentyx, which continued to improve over 1.5 years.



These late- breaking data were presented for the first time at the 25th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Vienna, Austria.



In addition, newly published data show Cosentyx delivers superior, long-lasting skin clearance versus Stelara (ustekinumab) for up to 1 year in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.



The company said the aim of psoriasis treatment is clear skin, and the Psoriasis Area Severity Index 90 response is considered an important measure of treatment success. Clear or almost clear skin was achieved by 68.5% of patients at Year 1 and this high rate was maintained to Year 4. In addition, 43.8%of psoriasis patients achieved completely clear skin at Year 1 and this rate was maintained to Year 4.



The standard goal of treatment, PASI 75 response, was achieved by 88.5% of patients at Year 4. In this long-term study, Cosentyx continues to have a favorable safety profile, which was consistent with that demonstrated in previous Phase III studies, the company noted.



Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis, said, 'These impressive results show that Cosentyx keeps working year-on-year, maintaining high levels of skin clearance with a favorable safety profile. Psoriasis patients need therapies they can use over long periods of time without loss of efficacy and we are pleased that Cosentyx is proving a sustainable choice for patients.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX