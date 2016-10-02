

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) confirmed late Friday in a federal court filing that it has agreed to pay up to $1.21 billion to settle claims of its 652 U.S. dealerships related the emissions scandal.



The settlement, which reflects an average payout of $1.85 million to dealers, must still be approved by a judge in San Francisco.



The US dealers had suffered huge losses in the past year after the German carmaker's sales in US plunged after the firm admitted that it had equipped about 11 million diesel vehicles with illegal software to cheat on American pollution tests.



The latest settlement is separate from a recent $14.7 billion agreement between the company, the U.S. government, California regulators and diesel car owners.



According to a court filing Friday, 311,209 US diesel car owners among the total affected owners of 475,000, have registered for the settlement offer. Meanwhile, some 3,298 Volkswagen owners opted out of the deal.



The company has also agreed to take back the affected diesel cars still owned by dealers at the same terms offered to consumers.



Meanwhile, in late September, Volkswagen shareholders filed new lawsuits in Germany seeking a total of 8.2 billion euros or about $9.2 billion in damages, as they lost billions as the carmaker's share value plunged post the scandal. As per reports, more than 1,400 complaints were filed in a regional court in Germany's Braunschweig, near Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg.



