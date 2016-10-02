

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - European Commission antitrust regulators are likely to fine Google as they plan to stop the search engine from anti-competitive Android practices, Reuters reported Saturday, citing an EU document. The company was accused of using its dominant Android mobile operating system to shut out rivals.



It was reported that Google could face a large fine because of these ongoing practices that started from January 2011.



As per the report, the regulators want to stop Google from paying financial incentives to device manufacturers to pre-install Google Search as the only search application on Android devices.



EU also wants to prevent the company from forcing smartphone makers to pre-install its proprietary apps.



The document of more than 150 pages reportedly was sent to complainants last week for feedback, while Google received a copy in April.



