sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 02.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

138,18 Euro		-0,316
-0,23 %
WKN: 851143 ISIN: US3695501086 Ticker-Symbol: GDX 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,77
139,53
01.10.
137,81
138,44
30.09.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP138,18-0,23 %