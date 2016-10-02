sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 02.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0G4SJ ISIN: XS0281875483 Ticker-Symbol: H1YC 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
02.10.2016 | 15:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited / Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports are disclosed:

Report: Half-year report
Report validity period:
From: 01.01.2016
To: 30.06.2016
Publishing date: 30.09.2016
Web address: http://www.heta-asset-resolution.com/en/content/publications-2016 (http://www.heta-asset-resolution.com/en/content/publications-2016)
Interim financial statements (http://hugin.info/157416/R/2045873/764368.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited
13 Castle Street St Helier Jersey

WKN: 694955;ISIN: DE0006949555;
Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)