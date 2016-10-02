Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited / Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited hereby announces that the following financial reports are disclosed:

Report: Half-year report

Report validity period:

From: 01.01.2016

To: 30.06.2016

Publishing date: 30.09.2016

Web address: http://www.heta-asset-resolution.com/en/content/publications-2016 (http://www.heta-asset-resolution.com/en/content/publications-2016)

Interim financial statements (http://hugin.info/157416/R/2045873/764368.pdf)



