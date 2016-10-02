Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited / Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Report: Half-year report
Report validity period:
From: 01.01.2016
To: 30.06.2016
Publishing date: 30.09.2016
Web address: http://www.heta-asset-resolution.com/en/content/publications-2016 (http://www.heta-asset-resolution.com/en/content/publications-2016)
Hypo Alpe-Adria (Jersey) Limited
13 Castle Street St Helier Jersey
WKN: 694955;ISIN: DE0006949555;
Listed: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;