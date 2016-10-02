OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/02/16 -- This evening, Jewish communities across Canada will gather in synagogues and temples to celebrate the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is a time of celebration and personal reflection, as it marks the beginning of ten days of repentance known as the Days of Awe.

As Jewish families come together to pray and reflect in the coming days, let us all consider the tremendous contributions of Canada's Jewish community and the enduring strength of our country's spirit of openness and inclusion.

I wish all Canadians observing Rosh Hashanah hope, health and prosperity in the year to come. Shana Tova u'metukah!

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



