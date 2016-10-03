HONG KONG, Oct 3, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - OCTO3 Group Holdings Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyrone Lynch as its new CEO, effective October 1, 2016. Tyrone joins us from his previous role as CEO, Global Payment Hub at NTT Data Hong Kong Ltd.Tyrone will be taking over from OCTO3 Founder Ajmal Samuel, who will step into the new role of Chairman of OCTO3 Group.With the announcement of Tyrone's appointment, outgoing CEO and new Chairman Ajmal had the following to say: "As OCTO3 is entering a period of explosive growth and high-profile international projects, we are pleased to have Tyrone on board as the Group CEO. With Tyrone's background and experience, we feel he is the ideal candidate to execute and deliver in this new growth stage of the company."Commenting on his new appointment, Tyrone said: "I am very pleased and honoured to accept this new role. This is an exciting time in the payments sector and OCTO3 is well-positioned to drive growth in the global market. I look forward to working with the talented teams in OCTO3 Group."OCTO3 Group Holdings is a group of companies specializing in the development and provision of modern payment, clearing house and other transactional solutions and services.Ajmal Samuelajmal.samuel@octo3.comOCTO3 Group Holdings Ltdhttp://www.octo3.biz/Source: OCTO3Copyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.