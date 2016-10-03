Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CLOSURE OF REGISTERS OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcement of United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") dated 19 September 2016 in relation to, among others, the renewal of annual caps for certain continuing connected transactions, the entering into of the En+ Long-Term Electricity Supply Contracts and the Long-Term Capacity RSE Contracts (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

In the Announcement, the Company has indicated that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") will be convened to consider, and if thought fit, to approve the matters referred to in the Announcement. The Company hereby announces that the EGM is expected to be held on Friday, 28 October 2016.

For the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders to attend the EGM, the registers of shareholders of the Company will be closed from 18 October 2016 to 28 October 2016 (both days inclusive), and during such period no transfer of shares of the Company can be registered. Further details and notice of the EGM will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as possible.

In order to qualify for entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, all completed transfer forms, accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with, in respect of shares registered on the register of shareholders in Jersey, Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, Queensway House, Hilgrove Street, St Helier, Jersey JE1 1ES not later than 5.30pm (Jersey time) on 17 October 2016, and in respect of shares registered on the overseas branch register in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4.30 pm (Hong Kong time) on 17 October 2016.

By Order of the board of directors of United Company RUSAL Plc Aby Wong Po Ying Company Secretary

3 October 2016

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Len Blavatnik, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, and Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

