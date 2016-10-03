Collaborating to target global market, especially, in Asia market including China

Providing integrated reference solution of Display Audio and AVN

Telechips (KOSDAQ:054450), a leading provider of semiconductor in fabless fields, announced that TomTom and Telechips have entered into MOU at preliminary event for Paris Motor Show in 29th of Sep, 2016 for market expansion into global automotive market.

TomTom and Telechips will promote jointly developed IVI in global IVI market, especially, in East Asia including China market.

For collaboration, Telechips will provide market verified automotive multimedia, connectivity, broadcasting chipset, and TomTom will provide Map and Traffic services.

Tier 1, 2 suppliers have been having a difficult time in making system stable with separately provided technology including hardware, middleware, application services, but with this integrated IVI solution jointly provided by TomTom and Telechips, customers are able to secure stable system with reduced costs and times.

With IVI jointly developed by TomTom and Telechips, Telechips expects to gain competitiveness in global market including China.

"By partnering with Telechips on this project, we are able to bring TomTom's offering to an expanded customer base in the Asian market, especially China," said Antoine Saucier Managing Director of TomTom Automotive. "This agreement will help us to accelerate our growth and development in the region."

"We are excited to collaborate with TomTom on this project providing integrated Display Audio and AVN reference solution. We are expecting to expand customer base in the Asian market, especially China," said Jangkyu Lee, CEO of Telechips Inc. "This agreement will help us to provide standardized IVI system to Tier 1, 2 suppliers."

The TomTom and Telechips solution will be showcased along with TomTom's complete automotive product offering at the Paris Motor Show in the TomTom booth Hall 3, Booth 104.

About TomTom

At TomTom (TOM2) our mission is to make technology so easy to use, that everyone can benefit from it.

We created easy to use navigation devices, helping millions of people to get where they want to be. Today, we continue to simplify the complex, making technology more accessible for everyone.

We have four customer facing business units: Consumer, Telematics, Automotive and Licensing.

We make easy to use navigation devices, sport watches and action cameras for consumers. We enable businesses with vehicles to more easily manage and improve fleet efficiency whilst increasing overall business performance with our Telematics solutions. We also offer a world leading real-time map platform that is powering innovative location based services and helping to make automated driving a reality for the automotive industry.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have over 4,600 employees and sell our products worldwide.

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. We are a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps. We offer Automotive OEMs the modular components to create competitive infotainment systems, as well as the technology to enable the future self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

About Telechips

Telechips, Inc. (KOSDAQ:054450) is a leader in fabless company fields introducing market leading products. The company designs and builds semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading application processor and communication ICs for Automotive Infotainment and STB. Telechips is headquartered in South Korea and has regional offices in China, Japan, USA, and Singapore.

Telechips automotive infotainment products have high-security level and power efficiency so that it improves stability of the system. Specifically, Telechips not only supplies chipsets, development environment, and reference H/W guide but also provides core technology necessary for developing set as a Turn-Key.

Telechips' secure and powerful AP for Android/Linux/HTML5 based STB&OTT enabling small footprint and low power consumption, benefits users with new experiences and rich multimedia service scenario.

Telechips and Telechips logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Telechips Inc. and its subsidiaries in the Korea and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are believed to be trademarks of their respective owners.

