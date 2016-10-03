

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) said that it delivered about 24,500 vehicles in third-quarter, of which 15,800 were Model S and 8,700 were Model X. This was an increase of just over 70% from last quarter's deliveries of 14,402.



In addition to third-quarter deliveries, about 5,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will not be counted as deliveries until fourth-quarter, the company said.



Production rose to 25,185 vehicles in third-quarter. This was an increase of 37% from second-quarter production of 18,345.



The company expects fourth-quarter deliveries and production to be at or slightly above third-quarter, despite fourth-quarter being a shorter quarter and the challenge of delivering vehicles in winter weather over holidays. Guidance of 50,000 vehicles for the second half of 2016 is maintained.



