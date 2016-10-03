

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) said that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC has reported positive results from a clinical phase 3 study examining guselkumab, a fully human antibody intended to target IL-23 identified from MorphoSys's HuCAL antibody library, in 837 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis or 'VOYAGE 1' study.



Janssen stated that 'new phase 3 data show significant efficacy versus placebo and superiority of guselkumab versus Humira? in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis' and that guselkumab 'demonstrates significant efficacy compared with tumor necrosis factor blocker Humira? across all major study endpoints through 48 weeks of treatment'.



According to Janssen, the two co-primary endpoints of the study were met: Primary endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriasis, while delivering clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1 and PASI 90) at week 16, in patients receiving guselkumab compared to placebo. In addition, according to Janssen, all major secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance in comparisons of guselkumab versus Humira?.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX