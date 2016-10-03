TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 02, 2016) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN), announces that, effective September 30, 2016, it has granted incentive stock options, exercisable at CAD $1.76, to purchase up to an aggregate of 65,000 shares of the Company, to consultants and directors of the Company.

All options are subject to any earlier termination in accordance with their terms. The 65,000 options have the following vesting periods:

15,000 options vest at a rate of 10% on September 30, 2016, and 11.25% quarterly thereafter; and

50,000 options vest at a rate of 25% quarterly.

The aforementioned stock options are subject to applicable regulatory filings.

Additional information about iAnthus may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ianthuscapital.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc., through its 100% owned subsidiary, iAnthus Capital Management, LLC, delivers a comprehensive solution for financing and managing licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company harnesses these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders, including direct equity investments in for-profit license holders and lending facilities coupled with management services to not-for-profit license holders. For more information, visit www.ianthuscapital.com.

Contacts:



Corporate:

Julius Kalcevich

Director

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

647-705-5544

julius.kalcevich@ianthuscapital.com



US Investors:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

646-762-4518

SPrince@pcgadvisory.com