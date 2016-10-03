

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) may reach an agreement with labor representatives this week that will pave the way for the German lender to eliminate about 1,000 jobs in its home market as part of Chief Executive Officer John Cryan's cost cuts announced last year, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.



The report noted that the planned job cuts, which need to be signed off by the works council, will mostly affect back-office staff such as in information technology services. The Frankfurt-based lender in June struck an agreement with its works council to eliminate about 3,000 full-time positions, including 2,500 jobs at its private and commercial clients business, in a first round of talks.



As part of his overhaul announced in October 2015, the CEO is seeking to eliminate 9,000 jobs, or about 9 percent of the global workforce, including some 4,000 positions in Germany.



Cryan told Germany's Bild newspaper last week that he doesn't plan to raise capital and ruled out government assistance. The stock rebounded on Friday after Agence France Presse reported that the lender was nearing a settlement of $5.4 billion with the DOJ.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX