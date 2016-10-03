SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/02/16 -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (KMBSA), a leader in print and enterprise content management, today launched Service Robotics Solution in strategic partnership with Techmetics Solutions Pte Ltd, a leading provider of service robots and automation solutions in F&B, Hospitality, Healthcare and Manufacturing space.

As part of Konica Minolta's transformative workplace initiatives, the Service Robotics Solution shapes future workplaces by integrating technology to drive productivity and mobility in a shared, collaborative environment. Techi service robots redefine the process by automating repetitive tasks which helps to reduce utilisation rate of staff for non-core tasks. The solution is aimed to steer productivity, improves customer experience, and enhances cost efficiency and workforce optimisation.

"Technological advancement is shaping the landscape of service robotics and automation is a growing trend for a highly skilled yet manpower-starved country such as Singapore," said Jonathan Yeo, General Manager, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia. "As an innovative company that is constantly evolving, we believe the Service Robotics Solution will bring new value and has transformative influence on their business processes."

Opportunities for Various Sectors

With labour crunch and intense competition for skilled manpower, the Singapore market is facing challenges to deliver quality services amidst limited resources. For example in hospitality sector, top-notched hotels adhere to Leading Quality Assurance (LQA) standards and they will need to meet the target set for mission critical processes. By harnessing technology, the Service Robotics Solution can help streamline and innovate service delivery.

About Techmetics Solutions Pte Ltd

Techmetics is an automation solutions provider & revolutionary IT products developer for F&B, Hospitality, Healthcare and Manufacturing sector. Techi, iHotel, iMenu, iPOS, iFeedback and iGuest are the Techmetics's some of the most exciting products for various sectors. Techmetics has immense expertise in various cutting edge technologies and specialized in automation, enterprise applications development and customized product solutions for various clients. For more details please visit www.techmetics.com

