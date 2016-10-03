

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - The number of accounts stolen in a hack of Yahoo's (YHOO) data systems may top 1 billion, more than double the number acknowledged by the company, Business Insider reported.



The report cited an unnamed former Yahoo executive who said all of Yahoo's products rely on a single user database for authentication. The database held personal details of between 700 million and 1 billion active users at the the time of the hack in 2014, according to the report.



Last month, Yahoo confirmed that certain users account information were stolen from its network in late 2014 by what it believes is a state-sponsored actor. The company believed that information associated with at least 500 million user accounts was stolen and its investigation has found no evidence that the state-sponsored actor is currently in Yahoo's network.



The account information may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords and, in some cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers.



